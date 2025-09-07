Russia's Largest Air Attack Hits Kyiv Amidst Rising Tensions

In an escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed its largest air assault on Ukraine, inflicting heavy damage across major regions including Kyiv. The overnight attack resulted in immediate loss of life and major infrastructural upheavals, prompting international condemnation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy termed the assault a blatant crime that undermines diplomatic efforts and called on global allies to fortify Ukraine's air defenses against Russian aggression. The strikes have cast a shadow over peace prospects, as Kyiv's government building and residential areas were severely hit.

Demonstrating their steadfast support, European allies vowed both political and military backing for Ukraine, while deliberations on tangible assistance continued. Amidst this growing tension, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian energy structures, aiming to cut off vital resources funding the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)