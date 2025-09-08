Left Menu

Vice Presidential Election Heats Up: Key Appointments and Voting Developments

The Vice Presidential election in India sees strategic appointments with INDIA bloc MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore, and Shatabdi Roy named as polling agents for candidate B Sundershan Reddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast the first vote, highlighting the election's significance amid a direct contest between B Sudershan Reddy and CP Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:19 IST
INDIA bloc VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move leading up to the Vice Presidential election, INDIA bloc MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore, and Shatabdi Roy have been designated as polling agents for candidate B Sundershan Reddy. Additionally, Shakti Singh Gohil and Tagore will serve as counting agents, underlining the alliances solidifying around the candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to underscore the election's importance by casting the first vote on Tuesday alongside MPs from Punjab and Haryana. Prominent appointments for the NDA candidate include Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde as election agents.

This election comes in the wake of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation on the opening day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, citing health issues. This has paved the way for a September 9 election face-off between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by INDIA bloc, and the NDA nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. Governed by Articles 64 and 68, the election process involves proportional representation and secret ballots, in adherence with the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

