EU and US Ramp Up Sanctions Against Russia Amid Tensions

The EU and US are discussing further sanctions against Russia, prompted by its ongoing war in Ukraine. This collaboration highlights a coordinated effort, with the EU looking to add new sanctions and the US considering a strategy aligned with peace talks. A significant package includes targeting Russian oil and associated entities.

Updated: 09-09-2025 07:41 IST
The European Union's sanctions envoy, David O'Sullivan, is in Washington to discuss potential sanctions against Russia with American counterparts. This initiative, confirmed by the European Commission, marks a significant development in the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated his readiness to proceed with further restrictions, indicating that a second phase of sanctions against Moscow is imminent. Coordination with the EU is a key element, following past difficulties arising from Trump's diplomatic endeavors with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of a united front, particularly from European allies, in ensuring the success of these measures. Meanwhile, the EU is crafting its 19th package of sanctions targeting Russian oil and entities circumventing existing measures, despite Russia's defiant stance.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

