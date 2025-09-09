Safety Advisory for Chinese Nationals in Qatar After Israeli Strikes

In response to the recent Israeli strikes on Doha, China's embassy in Qatar issued a safety advisory to its citizens on Tuesday. The embassy recommended that Chinese nationals minimize unnecessary outings and steer clear of high-risk areas.

The advisory came through the embassy's official social media platform, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance due to the ongoing tensions in the region.

With the situation escalating, the embassy's move aims to safeguard the welfare of Chinese nationals residing in or visiting Qatar, urging them to maintain a cautious approach during this period of uncertainty.

