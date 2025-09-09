Left Menu

Safety Advisory for Chinese Nationals in Qatar After Israeli Strikes

China's embassy in Qatar has advised its citizens to minimize outings and avoid high-risk areas following Israeli strikes on Doha. The advisory was issued via the embassy's social media channel to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals amid escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:35 IST
Safety Advisory for Chinese Nationals in Qatar After Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In response to the recent Israeli strikes on Doha, China's embassy in Qatar issued a safety advisory to its citizens on Tuesday. The embassy recommended that Chinese nationals minimize unnecessary outings and steer clear of high-risk areas.

The advisory came through the embassy's official social media platform, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance due to the ongoing tensions in the region.

With the situation escalating, the embassy's move aims to safeguard the welfare of Chinese nationals residing in or visiting Qatar, urging them to maintain a cautious approach during this period of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

 United Arab Emirates
2
IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

 India
3
Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

 Global
4
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025