Safety Advisory for Chinese Nationals in Qatar After Israeli Strikes
China's embassy in Qatar has advised its citizens to minimize outings and avoid high-risk areas following Israeli strikes on Doha. The advisory was issued via the embassy's social media channel to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals amid escalating tensions in the region.
In response to the recent Israeli strikes on Doha, China's embassy in Qatar issued a safety advisory to its citizens on Tuesday. The embassy recommended that Chinese nationals minimize unnecessary outings and steer clear of high-risk areas.
The advisory came through the embassy's official social media platform, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance due to the ongoing tensions in the region.
With the situation escalating, the embassy's move aims to safeguard the welfare of Chinese nationals residing in or visiting Qatar, urging them to maintain a cautious approach during this period of uncertainty.
