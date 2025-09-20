Ranchi Suspect Linked to Pan-India ISIS Module Arrested

A man identified as Ashhar Danish was arrested in Ranchi amidst accusations of using Signal app groups, such as 'Interns Interview' and 'Business Idea,' to further ISIS-related recruitment, radicalization, and fundraising initiatives, according to credible sources.

The Delhi Police Special Cell recently initiated a series of raids spanning Jharkhand, Telangana, Bengaluru, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of five accused terrorists. Alongside Danish, arrested individuals include Aftab Qureshi, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa Yaman, and Kamran Qureshi. Officials disclosed Danish's involvement with ISIS, particularly in bomb-making and online recruitment, while residing in Ranchi's Islamnagar area as a paying guest during SSC exam preparations.

Further investigations indicate Danish was influenced by a Pakistani handler through social media to acquire knowledge for constructing explosives like PETN and TATP using resources procured from Amazon. Tests were carried out at River Subarnarekha. Authorities seized a significant quantity of arms and bomb-making materials, with the terror module allegedly plotting targeted attacks on religious sites.

Delhi's Patiala House Court permitted 12 days of police custody for Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi, as they face allegations connected to a Pakistan-supported pan-India ISIS terror module. The two were apprehended from distinct locations outside Delhi and subsequently brought to the capital under transit remand.

The court received submissions concerning the interrogation imperative tied to evidential materials, including IED-related chemicals, found in their possession. Defense counsel Shehzad Alam contested the extended custody. However, after comprehensive deliberations, the court sanctioned a 12-day custodial interrogation of Danish and Qureshi to further the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)