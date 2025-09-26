Left Menu

AFSPA Extension in Arunachal: Stability Over Strife

The Indian government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in key districts of Arunachal Pradesh for an additional six months. The decision is aimed at maintaining law and order amid ongoing insurgency concerns, marking another phase of heightened security in the region.

A visual outside MHA office (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government has announced an extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and certain adjoining areas, effective from October 1, 2025. This decision was made public by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through a formal notification.

The districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, along with areas under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, have been classified as 'disturbed areas.' This classification permits the continuation of special powers for the armed forces under AFSPA, aimed at managing insurgency-related challenges.

The extension, set to remain until March 31, 2026, comes after a thorough review of the region's law-and-order situation, with an emphasis on sustaining security and stability against ongoing threats attributed to its strategic proximity to Assam.

