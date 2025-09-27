BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

In a landmark move underscoring India's technological advancement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) indigenous 4G network in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The launch coincided with BSNL's silver jubilee celebrations, emphasizing India's strides towards becoming a 'new' and 'self-reliant' nation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, speaking from the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, was among the eight chief ministers attending the event virtually. Commending Modi's efforts, Sharma highlighted the installation of 92,633 4G towers nationwide, with 5,655 towers in Rajasthan alone, as a significant step towards India's self-reliance.

BSNL's fully indigenous 4G network, developed under the 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' scheme, features cutting-edge technology allowing seamless upgrades to 5G. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the deployment of the 4G stack across 98,000 sites nationally, emphasizing rural and underserved areas.

The network's rollout, which leverages C-DoT core technology integrated with TCS/Tejas networks, underscores the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Notably, international telecom firms are increasingly collaborating with Indian manufacturers, marking India's emergence as a telecom manufacturing hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)