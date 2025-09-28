PM Modi Advocates 'Swadeshi' Revival: Urges Khadi Purchase on Gandhi Jayanti

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to support 'swadeshi' products, especially Khadi, on Gandhi Jayanti. He highlighted traditions merging with innovation, citing examples from the handloom sector. Modi also paid homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh for his pivotal role in India's independence movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to embrace 'swadeshi' products, particularly Khadi, in anticipation of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. In the 126th episode of his radio program, Mann Ki Baat, Modi emphasized the significance of Khadi, a fabric championed by Mahatma Gandhi, especially as its appeal waned post-independence.

Highlighting an impressive surge in Khadi sales over the last 11 years, Modi encouraged people to purchase Khadi on October 2 and promote it on social media with the slogan 'Vocal for Local.' He underscored how traditions, intertwined with innovation, have the potential to yield remarkable results in India, citing Yaazh Naturals as a prime example.

During the episode, Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary, lauding him as an inspiration for youth across India. Born in 1907, Singh was recognized as a fearless patriot who played a critical role in India's struggle for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

