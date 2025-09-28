Changing Tides: New Leadership at the Helm of India's Western Fleet

In a significant transition of leadership, Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya assumed command of the Western Fleet, succeeding Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale. The ceremonial parade took place in Mumbai on Sunday, marking another milestone in Admiral Dahiya's distinguished naval career.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1993, Rear Admiral Dahiya is an alumnus of numerous prominent institutions, including the Naval Academy in Mandovi, Goa, and King's College, London. He has specialized in Navigation and Direction and has served in key roles such as Navigating Officer on various Indian Naval Ships and Fleet Navigating Officer of the Western Fleet.

Admiral Dahiya has also led the missile corvette INS Karmuk and the guided missile destroyer INS Chennai. His expertise extends to significant staff appointments and training roles. Upon promotion to Flag rank, he became Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff, a post he held prior to taking the helm of the Western Fleet.

