Ukraine Pushes for Joint Air Defense Shield with NATO Allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a collaborative air defense shield to combat Russian aerial threats. This initiative follows multiple airspace violations concerning NATO's eastern regions. Zelenskiy's appeal came during a virtual address at the Warsaw Security Forum.

NATO allies, including Poland, are central to this collaboration, with plans to leverage Ukraine's experience in countering drones and missiles. Poland and other neighboring countries expressed interest in strengthening defense manufacturing partnerships under new European Union frameworks.

The proposal has sparked discussions among key defense ministers at the forum, who underscore the need for advanced detection and interception technologies. However, leaders also acknowledged the lengthy process required to build a robust defense system.