Greece Modernizes Navy with Italian Frigate Purchase
Greece plans to buy four used Bergamini class frigates from Italy to upgrade its navy. This initiative is part of a broader defense modernization strategy, including cooperation with France and a planned investment of 28 billion euros, amid ongoing tensions with Turkey over Mediterranean waters.
Greece is poised to enhance its naval capabilities by acquiring four used Bergamini class frigates from Italy, as announced by Defence Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday. This move aims to modernize the Greek navy as part of a broader strategic initiative. Memorandums for naval cooperation were signed between high-ranking officials of Greece and Italy during a crucial meeting in La Spezia, Italy.
During the meeting, Dendias highlighted an agreement permitting Greece to procure two FREMM frigates initially, with the option to purchase two additional vessels. The initiative forms part of a substantial multi-year defense plan, allocating around 28 billion euros to include the acquisition of a fourth Belharra frigate from France and new submarines, essential for maintaining regional balance with Turkey.
The modernization drive comes amidst long-standing tensions between Greece and its NATO ally Turkey, revolving around maritime boundaries, energy resources, and airspace claims in the eastern Mediterranean.
