VP Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute to Late BJP Stalwart VK Malhotra
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan honored VK Malhotra, a senior BJP leader, at his residence following Malhotra’s death at 93. Malhotra, a prominent political figure in Delhi, was known for his contributions to sports and education, alongside his substantial political influence in India's capital.
Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan visited the residence of the late V.K. Malhotra, a senior BJP leader, to pay his respects on Tuesday. According to the Vice President's Secretariat, the tribute took place in New Delhi, as outlined in a recent post on the platform X.
V.K. Malhotra, aged 93, passed away on the morning of September 30th at AIIMS New Delhi. Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, he rose to prominence in Indian politics, holding significant positions such as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit.
Malhotra's political career was marked by notable achievements, including defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. A five-term Member of Parliament, he was recognized for his clean image, academic contributions in Hindi literature, and involvement in sports administration.
