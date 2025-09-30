Left Menu

VP Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute to Late BJP Stalwart VK Malhotra

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan honored VK Malhotra, a senior BJP leader, at his residence following Malhotra’s death at 93. Malhotra, a prominent political figure in Delhi, was known for his contributions to sports and education, alongside his substantial political influence in India's capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:24 IST
VP Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute to Late BJP Stalwart VK Malhotra
VP CP Radhakrishnan pays tributes to VK Malhotra (Photo/X@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan visited the residence of the late V.K. Malhotra, a senior BJP leader, to pay his respects on Tuesday. According to the Vice President's Secretariat, the tribute took place in New Delhi, as outlined in a recent post on the platform X.

V.K. Malhotra, aged 93, passed away on the morning of September 30th at AIIMS New Delhi. Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, he rose to prominence in Indian politics, holding significant positions such as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit.

Malhotra's political career was marked by notable achievements, including defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. A five-term Member of Parliament, he was recognized for his clean image, academic contributions in Hindi literature, and involvement in sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

 India
2
UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

 India
3
NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

 India
4
Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025