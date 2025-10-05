Left Menu

Massive Missile Strikes: Russia's Heaviest Attack on Ukraine Ignites International Tensions

In an unprecedented overnight assault, Russia launched missiles and drones on Ukraine, claiming at least five lives and severely impacting civilian infrastructure across multiple regions, including energy facilities. The attack, described as the largest of the war, left parts of Lviv without power and heightened tensions across Europe.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Russian forces executed a mass overnight assault on Ukraine, deploying missiles and drones that led to devastating consequences. At least five lives were claimed in the attack, with civilian infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, suffering significant damage across numerous regions.

Among the victims, four family members perished in a residential building's destruction in the western region of Lviv, close to the Polish border. Additionally, Lviv's industrial park was set ablaze, leaving parts of the city in darkness and prompting the mayor to urge residents to stay indoors.

The strike on Lviv, characterized as potentially the war's most extensive, coincides with heightened diplomatic tensions. Amid these developments, Poland scrambled aircraft to ensure air safety following airspace incursions, while Lithuania faced temporary airport closures due to potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

