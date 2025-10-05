Massive Missile Strikes: Russia's Heaviest Attack on Ukraine Ignites International Tensions

On Sunday, Russian forces executed a mass overnight assault on Ukraine, deploying missiles and drones that led to devastating consequences. At least five lives were claimed in the attack, with civilian infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, suffering significant damage across numerous regions.

Among the victims, four family members perished in a residential building's destruction in the western region of Lviv, close to the Polish border. Additionally, Lviv's industrial park was set ablaze, leaving parts of the city in darkness and prompting the mayor to urge residents to stay indoors.

The strike on Lviv, characterized as potentially the war's most extensive, coincides with heightened diplomatic tensions. Amid these developments, Poland scrambled aircraft to ensure air safety following airspace incursions, while Lithuania faced temporary airport closures due to potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)