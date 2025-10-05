Russia's Largest Attack on Lviv Sparks Global Alarm
Russia launched a mass overnight attack on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and causing civilian casualties. The strike, involving missiles and drones, was the largest against Lviv. As diplomatic efforts stall, Poland and NATO allies heighten airspace security amid increased regional tensions.
In a significant escalation, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine, marking one of the largest attacks on the Lviv region amid intensifying conflict. The assault claimed at least five lives, predominantly hitting civilian infrastructure, including vital energy facilities across various regions.
The overnight strikes left parts of Lviv in darkness, forcing residents indoors as fires consumed the city. Local officials described the scene as rescue workers sifted through the rubble of a destroyed residential building, revealing the largest assault on the region in this ongoing war.
As tensions escalate, Poland and other NATO members remain on high alert, bolstering airspace defenses following nearby air incursions. This attack highlights the fragile state of diplomacy and the looming energy crisis as winter approaches in Eastern Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
