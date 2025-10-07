Left Menu

Drone Strike Tensions: Alleged Attack on Russian Nuclear Plant

Russia's state nuclear company claimed a Ukrainian drone attempted to strike the Novovoronezh nuclear plant. The drone was neutralized and detonated on a cooling tower, without causing damage or injuries. Tensions have escalated, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of targeting nuclear facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:03 IST
Drone Strike Tensions: Alleged Attack on Russian Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's state nuclear energy company reported that a Ukrainian drone attempted to attack a nuclear plant in Russia's Voronezh region, near the Ukrainian border.

According to Rosenergoatom, the drone was neutralized by technical defenses and exploded upon hitting a cooling tower at the Novovoronezh plant. No damage or injuries were reported, and radiation levels remain stable. The company's statement condemned the action as a Ukrainian aggression against Russian facilities.

Moscow has previously accused Ukraine of similar assaults on nuclear sites in Kursk and Smolensk, while Ukraine accuses Russia of causing radiation risks in Ukrainian territories.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

 India
2
Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

 India
3
Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

 India
4
High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025