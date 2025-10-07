Drone Strike Tensions: Alleged Attack on Russian Nuclear Plant
Russia's state nuclear company claimed a Ukrainian drone attempted to strike the Novovoronezh nuclear plant. The drone was neutralized and detonated on a cooling tower, without causing damage or injuries. Tensions have escalated, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of targeting nuclear facilities.
Russia's state nuclear energy company reported that a Ukrainian drone attempted to attack a nuclear plant in Russia's Voronezh region, near the Ukrainian border.
According to Rosenergoatom, the drone was neutralized by technical defenses and exploded upon hitting a cooling tower at the Novovoronezh plant. No damage or injuries were reported, and radiation levels remain stable. The company's statement condemned the action as a Ukrainian aggression against Russian facilities.
Moscow has previously accused Ukraine of similar assaults on nuclear sites in Kursk and Smolensk, while Ukraine accuses Russia of causing radiation risks in Ukrainian territories.
