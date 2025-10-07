Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Major Restructuring: Navigating Layoffs and Rebuilding

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, is undergoing significant restructuring, resulting in layoffs at its largest U.S. manufacturing plant in North Carolina. The company is focusing on cost reduction and gaining competitive edge amid the burgeoning demand for its weight-loss drugs. These changes follow a global 9,000 job cut plan.

In a strategic restructuring move, Novo Nordisk has executed layoffs at its largest U.S. manufacturing site in North Carolina, as discovered through LinkedIn posts reviewed by Reuters. This step is part of a broader cost-cutting plan to remain a competitive player in the pharmaceutical industry under the leadership of new CEO Mike Doustdar.

These reductions are a component of the larger initiative to slash 9,000 positions globally, reflecting the company's attempt to sharpen focus and reduce expenses after facing competitive pressure from Eli Lilly and a slowdown in sales. This comes amidst the Trump administration's push for increased U.S. drug production and employment.

Novo Nordisk experienced a boom in demand for its weight-loss drugs like Wegovy but now faces challenges in maintaining the momentum. The Danish firm also anticipates a $4.1 billion expansion at its Clayton facility, which is pivotal for producing Ozempic and the new pill version of Wegovy, though recent layoffs raise questions about its future operations.

