Darjeeling Disaster: Leaders Urge Increased Relief Amidst Devastation

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other leaders urge the West Bengal government to enhance relief efforts following devastating floods and landslides in Darjeeling. With significant loss of life and damage to property, Rijiju emphasizes the need for rehabilitation and better disaster mapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:09 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inspected the flood and landslide-ravaged areas of Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Wednesday, urging quicker state relief efforts to address the significant damage. Rijiju, accompanied by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, interacted with affected locals to assess the on-ground impact.

Rijiju stressed the importance of the state government taking decisive action, including comprehensive disaster mapping and rehabilitation for those who lost their homes and livelihoods. "The impact of rain in Darjeeling has been immense," Rijiju noted, calling for enhanced relief measures from the TMC government.

BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba highlighted the dire situation, criticizing the lack of emergency declaration by the state. "There's a stark contrast in attention and resources between Kolkata and Darjeeling," Zimba remarked, reiterating the need for state-led rehabilitation initiatives. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reported 27 fatalities, urging for unity in ongoing rescue and restoration operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

