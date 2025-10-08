Darjeeling Disaster: Leaders Urge Increased Relief Amidst Devastation
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other leaders urge the West Bengal government to enhance relief efforts following devastating floods and landslides in Darjeeling. With significant loss of life and damage to property, Rijiju emphasizes the need for rehabilitation and better disaster mapping.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inspected the flood and landslide-ravaged areas of Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Wednesday, urging quicker state relief efforts to address the significant damage. Rijiju, accompanied by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, interacted with affected locals to assess the on-ground impact.
Rijiju stressed the importance of the state government taking decisive action, including comprehensive disaster mapping and rehabilitation for those who lost their homes and livelihoods. "The impact of rain in Darjeeling has been immense," Rijiju noted, calling for enhanced relief measures from the TMC government.
BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba highlighted the dire situation, criticizing the lack of emergency declaration by the state. "There's a stark contrast in attention and resources between Kolkata and Darjeeling," Zimba remarked, reiterating the need for state-led rehabilitation initiatives. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reported 27 fatalities, urging for unity in ongoing rescue and restoration operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil Erupts in West Bengal After Alleged Attack on BJP Leaders
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Attack in West Bengal
BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged West Bengal Attack
Mamata Banerjee Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-Hit Darjeeling
Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal: BJP Leaders Attacked