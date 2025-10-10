Delhi-NCR Appeals for Controlled Green Firecracker Use
The Delhi-NCR states have petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to use green firecrackers with time restrictions during festive occasions. Authorities emphasize stringent regulations, inspections, and a complete halt on online sales to ensure eco-friendly celebrations while balancing environmental concerns and cultural festivities.
Delhi-NCR has urged the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers, with limited hours for Diwali, Christmas, and New Year's celebrations, in an effort to combine cultural traditions with environmental awareness.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the states, assured that regulatory bodies PESO and NEERI will conduct regular inspections to guarantee only environmentally compliant firecracker formulations are available for public use.
The court allowed certified manufacturers to continue production under strict regulations, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including government officials, sellers, and manufacturers, to devise a practical and balanced approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Bursting of firecrackers may be allowed subject to conditions, including that only NEERI-approved green crackers, be sold: NCR states to SC.
