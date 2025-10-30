Bucharest to assess planned sale of Lukoil's Romanian assets, energy ministry says

Romania will assess the planned sale of the assets held by Russia's Lukoil in the country, including roughly 320 petrol stations and a refinery, to ensure it complies with European Union sanctions and the country's own energy security norms, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

Romania, which can block energy sales if it deems them a national security and supply risk, will issue a position only after the shareholder structure and source of capital of any potential investor is fully clarified, the ministry added.

