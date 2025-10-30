Bucharest to assess planned sale of Lukoil's Romanian assets, energy ministry says
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania will assess the planned sale of the assets held by Russia's Lukoil in the country, including roughly 320 petrol stations and a refinery, to ensure it complies with European Union sanctions and the country's own energy security norms, the energy ministry said on Thursday.
Romania, which can block energy sales if it deems them a national security and supply risk, will issue a position only after the shareholder structure and source of capital of any potential investor is fully clarified, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- European Union
- Romania
- Lukoil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Air Defences Shoot Down Dozens of Ukrainian Drones
Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Ukraine
U.S. and Russia Tensions Escalate Amid Missile Tests and Submarine Maneuvers
Sanctions Shift: India’s Russian Oil Connection Under Scrutiny
Russia's Nuclear Cruise Missile Test Sends Ripples Through Arctic