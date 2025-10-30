Left Menu

Bucharest to assess planned sale of Lukoil's Romanian assets, energy ministry says

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:44 IST
Bucharest to assess planned sale of Lukoil's Romanian assets, energy ministry says
  • Romania

Romania will assess the planned sale of the assets held by Russia's Lukoil in the country, including roughly 320 petrol stations and a refinery, to ensure it complies with European Union sanctions and the country's own energy security norms, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

Romania, which can block energy sales if it deems them a national security and supply risk, will issue a position only after the shareholder structure and source of capital of any potential investor is fully clarified, the ministry added.

