Goldman Sachs Elevates Record Number of Indian MDs

Goldman Sachs, a leading global financial entity, has announced the promotion of 49 Indian employees to the prestigious role of Managing Director, the largest in India's history with the firm. This move indicates the immense potential the company sees in the Indian market.

This year, 49 employees in India ascended to the Managing Director level, compared to 35 the previous year, as per Goldman Sachs' official release on Friday. These promotions highlight the firm's growing investments and significant impact in India over the past three decades.

Globally, 638 individuals were elevated to Managing Director status for the class of 2025, including 94 Indian citizens, an increase from prior years. India stands as the second most significant base for Goldman Sachs after New York, housing over 8,000 of the firm's 46,000 global workforce, with the Bengaluru office achieving a noteworthy number of promotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)