Venus Remedies gets new market authorisations for drugs in Vietnam

Panchkula-based pharma major Venus Remedies on Sunday said it has secured new marketing authorisations for its drugs Methotrexate, Cefuroxime, and Irinotecan in Vietnam.

Methotrexate is an immunosuppressant and anticancer drug, while Cefuroxime is an antibiotic, and Irinotecan is a chemotherapy drug, a company statement said.

These regulatory approvals bolster the company's expanding export footprint in South Asia's fast-growing pharmaceutical sector, taking its portfolio to 29 active product approvals in Vietnam alone, it added.

These new marketing authorisations reflect Venus Remedies cementing its position as a reliable partner for critical care injectables from India, the statement said.

These latest approvals add to the company's growing list of more than 374 marketing authorisations in the ASEAN region, supporting accessibility and India's reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality pharmaceuticals.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Limited, said, ''This expansion is aligned with our mission to democratise access to advanced critical care therapies across emerging markets. Southeast Asia remains a strategic geography for Venus, and we are committed to deepening our presence here through sustained portfolio diversification and long-term partnerships''. Vietnam is India's 15th largest trading partner and among its top four pharmaceutical export destinations in Southeast Asia.

Over the past five years, bilateral trade in pharmaceuticals has grown steadily, driven by the rising demand for complex generics and affordable oncology and antimicrobial therapies.

The broader ASEAN pharmaceutical market is projected to reach USD 63.5 billion by 2029, underscoring the region's importance in India's global trade strategy.

Aditi K Chaudhary, president, International Business, Venus Remedies Limited, said, ''With these approvals, we are deepening our commitment to healthcare providers and patients in Vietnam. Each regulatory milestone helps us remain focused on building resilient supply chains and forging meaningful collaborations that elevate care standards across borders''.

