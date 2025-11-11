Left Menu

Zelenskiy Vows to Eradicate Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to tackle corruption within Ukraine's energy sector. Emphasizing accountability, he highlighted the importance of a corruption-free environment, especially in the country's nuclear power operator, Energoatom. Zelenskiy stressed that anyone involved in corrupt schemes would face legal consequences and punishment.

In a determined effort to combat corruption, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that those found involved in corrupt activities would face serious legal consequences.

Zelenskiy's remarks were part of a broader initiative to ensure transparency within the nation's energy sector, particularly focusing on Energoatom, Ukraine's primary nuclear power operator.

Highlighting the necessity for integrity, Zelenskiy insisted on criminal verdicts for corruption, underscoring that a clean, graft-free administration is essential for Energoatom and the country's energy industry.

