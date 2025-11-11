In a determined effort to combat corruption, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that those found involved in corrupt activities would face serious legal consequences.

Zelenskiy's remarks were part of a broader initiative to ensure transparency within the nation's energy sector, particularly focusing on Energoatom, Ukraine's primary nuclear power operator.

Highlighting the necessity for integrity, Zelenskiy insisted on criminal verdicts for corruption, underscoring that a clean, graft-free administration is essential for Energoatom and the country's energy industry.

