Assam BJP Chief Condemns Deadly Delhi Blast; Investigations Intensify

In response to a devastating explosion in Delhi that resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries, Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia has condemned the attack, emphasizing that the culprits will face severe legal consequences. Saikia expressed confidence that the central government would implement stringent measures to address the situation.

The explosion occurred inside a Hyundai i20 vehicle near the Red Fort on Monday evening, heightening security concerns across the capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promptly convened high-level security meetings to evaluate the situation and coordinate the ongoing investigation.

The meetings, spanning the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Home Minister's residence, enlisted top security officials, including the Home Secretary and the Directors of the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency. Meanwhile, forensic teams and the NIA are actively gathering evidence, with the latter set to take charge of the case shortly.