Assam BJP Chief Condemns Deadly Delhi Blast; Investigations Intensify

Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia condemned the Delhi blast that killed eight people near the Red Fort. He urged strict legal action against the perpetrators. Home Minister Amit Shah chaired high-level security meetings to assess the situation, with multiple agencies investigating the incident amidst heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:39 IST
Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a devastating explosion in Delhi that resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries, Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia has condemned the attack, emphasizing that the culprits will face severe legal consequences. Saikia expressed confidence that the central government would implement stringent measures to address the situation.

The explosion occurred inside a Hyundai i20 vehicle near the Red Fort on Monday evening, heightening security concerns across the capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promptly convened high-level security meetings to evaluate the situation and coordinate the ongoing investigation.

The meetings, spanning the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Home Minister's residence, enlisted top security officials, including the Home Secretary and the Directors of the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency. Meanwhile, forensic teams and the NIA are actively gathering evidence, with the latter set to take charge of the case shortly.

