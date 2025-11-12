China's Soybean Surplus: A Setback for U.S. Trade Hopes
China faces a soybean surplus amid record imports, delaying U.S. export prospects despite trade discussions. Large stockpiles and unfavorable crush margins deter China from significant purchases. While the U.S. anticipates China adhering to buying commitments, state firms show slow engagement in acquiring U.S. soybeans.
China is currently dealing with an oversupply of soybeans, having imported record volumes. This situation limits opportunities for U.S. exports, even after a trade agreement involving Beijing's promise to increase purchases.
Market analysts caution that the large reserves present at ports and negative crush margins reduce China's incentive to buy more soybeans. Despite Washington's claims that a substantial purchase agreement is in place, only minimal procurement has occurred.
As stocks at ports soar, Chinese crushers face persistent losses, reducing their purchasing capacity. Although U.S. officials expect China to honor its commitments, significant buying activity remains absent, raising questions about future trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
