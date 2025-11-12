Markets Waver as Investors Eye Congressional Vote on Shutdown

On Wednesday, the MSCI's global equities index saw a modest rise, while U.S. Treasury yields dropped as Wall Street indexes displayed mixed results. Investors anxiously awaited a congressional decision to halt the federal shutdown, which began on October 1st, disrupting economic data and federal operations.

The yen's dip to its lowest in nine months against the dollar caused unease in Japan, leading to comments from officials. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell due to expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts in light of weak economic data released recently.

As the market continued to react to these developments, oil prices saw a significant decrease due to supply concerns, while gold prices rose on the anticipation of a decision from Congress regarding the shutdown, hinting at possible rate cuts in December.

