Markets Waver as Investors Eye Congressional Vote on Shutdown
Global equities saw slight gains, while U.S. Treasury yields declined amid investor anticipation of a congressional decision to end the federal shutdown. The yen hit nine-month lows against the dollar, prompting concern in Japan. Oil prices dropped, and gold rose on rate cut speculation.
On Wednesday, the MSCI's global equities index saw a modest rise, while U.S. Treasury yields dropped as Wall Street indexes displayed mixed results. Investors anxiously awaited a congressional decision to halt the federal shutdown, which began on October 1st, disrupting economic data and federal operations.
The yen's dip to its lowest in nine months against the dollar caused unease in Japan, leading to comments from officials. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell due to expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts in light of weak economic data released recently.
As the market continued to react to these developments, oil prices saw a significant decrease due to supply concerns, while gold prices rose on the anticipation of a decision from Congress regarding the shutdown, hinting at possible rate cuts in December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
