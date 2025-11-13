Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Meth Worth Rs 45 Crore

In a strategic anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Mizoram Police, has successfully seized 15 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, valued at an estimated Rs 45 crore, in Ngopa of the Saitual district, according to an official statement. This significant bust marks a continued effort by security forces to combat the drug menace in Mizoram.

The operation unfolded after specific intelligence tipped off authorities about the movement of narcotics along Ngopa-Saitual Road. On the night of November 12-13, a joint team from Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a vehicle checkpoint in Ngopa, where they intercepted a suspicious vehicle for inspection.

During the search, authorities apprehended two individuals, Rabizul Haq and Naasiruddin, both hailing from Barpeta, Assam, and recovered the methamphetamine tablets. The seized drugs, estimated to be worth Rs 45 crore, represent one of the largest hauls in recent years. The individuals, along with the contraband and vehicle, were handed over to Saitual Police for a thorough investigation and legal action.

Officials stated that this operation was the result of coordinated intelligence-sharing and proactive measures to prevent drug trafficking in the region. The successful operation highlights the dedication of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in addressing drug-related offenses while securing the northeastern region against narcotic threats. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities to maintain a drug-free community.

This seizure is anticipated to severely impact the drug supply chain and serves as a stern warning to trafficking networks that threaten the integrity of the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)