Heightened Security in Delhi: Travel Advisory Issued Amid Red Fort Blast Probe
Following a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, authorities have tightened security and advised travelers to plan ahead. Enhanced checks are in place at stations and the airport as investigations target key suspects. Diaries hint at meticulous planning of the explosive incident.
In the wake of a devastating car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, authorities have heightened security, urging travelers to reach stations and the airport well ahead of time. The incident, which claimed 12 lives and left many injured, has prompted stringent measures across the national capital.
An advisory issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Dumbre emphasizes the need for passengers on trains, metro services, and flights to plan their journeys meticulously to accommodate thorough security checks. Travelers on international flights should allow up to three hours for security procedures.
As investigations proceed, authorities have asked the public for cooperation. Fresh CCTV footage implicates Dr. Umar Un Nabi, who reportedly entered Delhi from the Badarpur border. Recovered diaries link key suspects to the meticulously planned incident, listing contact names from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.
