Left Menu

Heightened Security in Delhi: Travel Advisory Issued Amid Red Fort Blast Probe

Following a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, authorities have tightened security and advised travelers to plan ahead. Enhanced checks are in place at stations and the airport as investigations target key suspects. Diaries hint at meticulous planning of the explosive incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:58 IST
Heightened Security in Delhi: Travel Advisory Issued Amid Red Fort Blast Probe
Security tightens near Red Fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, authorities have heightened security, urging travelers to reach stations and the airport well ahead of time. The incident, which claimed 12 lives and left many injured, has prompted stringent measures across the national capital.

An advisory issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Dumbre emphasizes the need for passengers on trains, metro services, and flights to plan their journeys meticulously to accommodate thorough security checks. Travelers on international flights should allow up to three hours for security procedures.

As investigations proceed, authorities have asked the public for cooperation. Fresh CCTV footage implicates Dr. Umar Un Nabi, who reportedly entered Delhi from the Badarpur border. Recovered diaries link key suspects to the meticulously planned incident, listing contact names from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

 Belgium
2
DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

 India
4
Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025