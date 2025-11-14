Wall Street Woes: AI Losses and Economic Uncertainty Rattle Markets

Wall Street faced a challenging day on Thursday as shares of AI heavyweights like Nvidia plummeted, driven by skepticism over future interest rate cuts amid rising inflation worries. Central bankers remain divided over the health of the U.S. economy, adding to investor uncertainty.

The reopening of the U.S. government after a historic 43-day shutdown brought temporary relief but could not reverse market pessimism. Federal Reserve officials have expressed hesitation over further rate cuts, balancing inflation concerns and a relatively stable labor market.

High-profile stocks including Nvidia, Tesla, and Broadcom saw significant losses, highlighting volatility in the AI sector. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced notable declines, as investors rotate funds away from tech stocks, seeking security in other industries like health care.

