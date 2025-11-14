Left Menu

Wall Street Woes: AI Losses and Economic Uncertainty Rattle Markets

Wall Street experienced a downturn with losses in AI stocks like Nvidia and mounting concerns over interest rate cuts due to inflation. Amid a record shutdown's end, Federal Reserve hesitancy on further cuts, and shifts from tech to other sectors, market volatility remains prominent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:04 IST
Wall Street Woes: AI Losses and Economic Uncertainty Rattle Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced a challenging day on Thursday as shares of AI heavyweights like Nvidia plummeted, driven by skepticism over future interest rate cuts amid rising inflation worries. Central bankers remain divided over the health of the U.S. economy, adding to investor uncertainty.

The reopening of the U.S. government after a historic 43-day shutdown brought temporary relief but could not reverse market pessimism. Federal Reserve officials have expressed hesitation over further rate cuts, balancing inflation concerns and a relatively stable labor market.

High-profile stocks including Nvidia, Tesla, and Broadcom saw significant losses, highlighting volatility in the AI sector. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced notable declines, as investors rotate funds away from tech stocks, seeking security in other industries like health care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

 Global
2
Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

 Global
3
U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

 Global
4
BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025