Congress Alleges 'Murder of Democracy' Amid Bihar Election Result Discrepancies
As NDA gains in Bihar elections, Congress leader Udit Raj blames the Electoral Commission and voter list discrepancies for poor results, calling it a 'murder of democracy.' He argues discrepancies favored NDA over BJP-JD(U) alliance, reflecting systemic manipulation rather than genuine electoral victory.
In the wake of the Bihar Assembly elections, early trends indicate a lead for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sparking controversy with Congress leader Udit Raj attributing his party's lackluster performance to alleged discrepancies in the voter list.
Raj criticized the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, claiming many objections about the lists were dismissed, thus undermining the integrity of the electoral process. He passionately described this oversight as a 'murder of democracy,' asserting that the results mirror the SIR process rather than a triumph for the BJP-JD(U) coalition.
The Election Commission's data shows the NDA surpassing the crucial halfway majority of 122 seats, with the BJP leading in 71 seats and the JD(U) in 72. Despite the Mahagathbandhan's struggles, questions over election fairness prevail, bringing scrutiny to the democratic process itself.
