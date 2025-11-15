Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest
Australia's Energy Minister Chris Bowen aims to secure hosting rights for next year's COP31 climate summit, facing competition from Turkey. Australia proposes to partner with Pacific islands, showcasing clean energy advancements. The decision on hosting will be made at COP30 in Brazil.
Australia's Energy Minister Chris Bowen will travel to the COP30 climate summit in Brazil this Saturday to advocate for Australia's bid to host next year's conference, contending with Turkey's rival claim.
The United Nations climate conference hosting rights were contested by Australia and Turkey since both submitted bids in 2022, without either conceding. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sought resolution by appealing to Turkey's President Erdogan. Bowen is confident of Australia's strong backing worldwide to host, as per statements to media at Sydney Airport.
Bowen plans to underline Australia's clean energy initiatives, supported by the Pacific Islands Forum. Aiming to be a renewable energy powerhouse, Australia is moving away from coal and seeking investments in green technologies. Meanwhile, Turkey focuses on financing climate initiatives for developing nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Bid for COP30: A Clean Energy Vision
EU Candidacy at Stake: Cyprus Demands Turkey Abandon Two-State Solution
India-Canada Forge Strong Ties in Critical Minerals and Clean Energy
Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future
Tragedy in Georgia: Investigating Turkey's Military Plane Crash