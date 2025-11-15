Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Australia's Energy Minister Chris Bowen will travel to the COP30 climate summit in Brazil this Saturday to advocate for Australia's bid to host next year's conference, contending with Turkey's rival claim.

The United Nations climate conference hosting rights were contested by Australia and Turkey since both submitted bids in 2022, without either conceding. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sought resolution by appealing to Turkey's President Erdogan. Bowen is confident of Australia's strong backing worldwide to host, as per statements to media at Sydney Airport.

Bowen plans to underline Australia's clean energy initiatives, supported by the Pacific Islands Forum. Aiming to be a renewable energy powerhouse, Australia is moving away from coal and seeking investments in green technologies. Meanwhile, Turkey focuses on financing climate initiatives for developing nations.

