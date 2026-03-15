India Shines at World Boxing Futures Cup with Five Medals

India concluded its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup, amassing a total of five medals, including a prestigious gold, on Sunday. The Indian U-19 team, featuring both male and female athletes, turned in a series of remarkable performances across Youth Olympic weight categories, showcasing their prowess and determination.

Leading the Indian charge was Chandrika Pujari, who delivered an outstanding performance in the women's 51 kg final, securing victory over Uzbekistan's Mardonova Nazokat through a unanimous decision. Her triumph stood as the highlight of India's participation, setting a high standard for her teammates to follow.

While Chandrika clinched gold, three Indian boxers claimed silver. Competitors Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and L. Ambekar Meetei reached the finals in their respective categories but had to settle for second place. Radhamani Longjam also contributed to the medal tally with a bronze in the 57kg category, underlining the depth of talent in India's young boxing contingent.

(With inputs from agencies.)