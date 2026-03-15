Left Menu

India Shines at World Boxing Futures Cup with Five Medals

India wrapped up its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup securing five medals including a gold. Chandrika Pujari emerged victorious in the women's 51 kg final, commanding against Uzbekistan's Mardonova Nazokat. Three boxers earned silver while another clinched a bronze, underlining India's boxing strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:27 IST
India Shines at World Boxing Futures Cup with Five Medals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

India concluded its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup, amassing a total of five medals, including a prestigious gold, on Sunday. The Indian U-19 team, featuring both male and female athletes, turned in a series of remarkable performances across Youth Olympic weight categories, showcasing their prowess and determination.

Leading the Indian charge was Chandrika Pujari, who delivered an outstanding performance in the women's 51 kg final, securing victory over Uzbekistan's Mardonova Nazokat through a unanimous decision. Her triumph stood as the highlight of India's participation, setting a high standard for her teammates to follow.

While Chandrika clinched gold, three Indian boxers claimed silver. Competitors Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and L. Ambekar Meetei reached the finals in their respective categories but had to settle for second place. Radhamani Longjam also contributed to the medal tally with a bronze in the 57kg category, underlining the depth of talent in India's young boxing contingent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026