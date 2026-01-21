NFR Partners with SBI for Major Cash Management Overhaul

In a significant move to bolster its financial systems, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for the provision of cash pick-up services at 400 railway stations within its network. The agreement, heralded as a landmark enhancement in cash management, was signed at the NFR Headquarters in Maligaon, Guwahati. The signing ceremony was attended by prominent officials, including Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, and senior representatives from SBI.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step towards modernizing cash handling processes across the railway network. Through this arrangement, SBI will incorporate a secure and systematized approach for the collection of cash from designated stations, ensuring that earnings are deposited promptly into SBI branches. This initiative is not only set to bring uniformity in cash handling procedures but also to enhance accountability through real-time tracking facilitated by GPS-enabled transport vehicles.

The introduction of these services is anticipated to curb risks related to theft or loss and to substantially cut down on the costs associated with vehicle hire and security personnel. Furthermore, by freeing staff from the tasks of manual cash handling, the NFR is poised to improve focus on its core operational and commercial duties, aligning with its dedication to modernization, transparency, and superior public service delivery.

