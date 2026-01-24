Mass Employment Drive: Over 61,000 Recruited at Nationwide Rozgar Mela

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, highlighted the significant achievement of distributing more than 61,000 appointment letters during the 18th Rozgar Mela held across 45 locations nationwide. This massive job fair mainly focused on boosting employment in the security forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Paswan expressed delight at playing a part in connecting young men and women with employment opportunities across various sectors. He thanked the Border Security Force officers for their remarkable effort in organising the successful event.

As part of this national initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth, emphasizing their role in nation-building. The Rozgar Mela event took place in various locations, including BSF Headquarters in Jammu and Panchkula, Haryana, where ministers reiterated the government's pledge to support youth development.

(With inputs from agencies.)