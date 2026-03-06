Left Menu

Navi Lenders Summit 2026: Shaping the Future of India's Credit Ecosystem

Navi Finserv Limited hosted the Navi Lenders Summit 2026 in Mumbai, uniting 200 senior leaders from financial sectors to discuss credit markets and digital lending growth. The summit underlined Navi Finserv's leadership in India's credit ecosystem with its tech-driven model, securing ₹16,000 crore since April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Finserv Limited held the Navi Lenders Summit 2026 in Mumbai, gathering around 200 leaders from banks, NBFCs, mutual funds, and more. The summit solidified Navi Finserv's role as a key player in India's credit ecosystem, focusing on strategic discussions about macro credit markets, capital flows, and digital lending growth.

Notable speakers like Mr. Paritosh Mathur of IDFC First Bank and Ms. Anuradha Choudhury of Citi India offered insights into India's lending shifts. Navi Finserv showcased its advanced tech-driven operating model with proprietary platforms enhancing decision-making and asset quality. The company raised ₹16,000 crore through diverse instruments since April 2025, strengthening its capital base.

Executives Sachin Bansal and Abhishek Dwivedi highlighted the summit's role in reinforcing partner relationships and advancing sustainable growth. Navi Finserv remains dedicated to transparency and creating long-term value, leveraging its digital-first approach to serve financial needs across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

