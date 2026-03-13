Revamping Asha Kiran: Enhancing Facilities for a Dignified Environment

Air-conditioners, laundry units, and upgraded water supply systems are part of the recent improvements at the Asha Kiran home in Rohini, Delhi, as stated by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh during an inspection. The facility, which covers around 6.04 acres and accommodates 570 residents with intellectual disabilities, is undergoing significant renovations.

According to an official statement, the government has sanctioned Rs 5.34 crore to enhance the institution's infrastructure by FY 2025-26. This includes dormitory renovations, tile work, steel and coil fencing, horticulture improvements, and the addition of two laundry machines and air-conditioners.

With an emphasis on creating a safe and dignified environment, Minister Singh highlighted the importance of infrastructure, cleanliness, and the attitude of staff. He also reviewed a half-way home in Narela, emphasizing the need for functional facilities to support residents' rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)