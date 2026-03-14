Left Menu

India's Fertiliser Security Amid West Asia Conflict: No Shortage Feared

The Indian government ensures the country has more than adequate fertiliser stocks despite the West Asia conflict. Current supplies of urea and other nutrients surpass last year’s levels. Trust from international partners, domestic production boosts, and proactive global procurement strategies secure uninterrupted supplies for upcoming agricultural seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:45 IST
India's Fertiliser Security Amid West Asia Conflict: No Shortage Feared
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has reassured citizens about the nation's fertiliser security amidst ongoing tensions in West Asia. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that current fertiliser inventories, particularly urea, are robust and exceed levels from the previous year.

Jaiswal assured that Indian stocks of DAP (Diammonium phosphate) and NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) are significantly larger than figures recorded in recent years. He criticized observers for spreading panic and urged them to base their speculations on facts.

The Department of Fertilisers has proactively issued global tenders, receiving positive responses. Purchases on a competitive basis, including spot gas procurements, are underway. The ministry remains confident of maintaining a secure supply as the agricultural demand rises in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026