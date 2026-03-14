India's Fertiliser Security Amid West Asia Conflict: No Shortage Feared

The Indian government has reassured citizens about the nation's fertiliser security amidst ongoing tensions in West Asia. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that current fertiliser inventories, particularly urea, are robust and exceed levels from the previous year.

Jaiswal assured that Indian stocks of DAP (Diammonium phosphate) and NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) are significantly larger than figures recorded in recent years. He criticized observers for spreading panic and urged them to base their speculations on facts.

The Department of Fertilisers has proactively issued global tenders, receiving positive responses. Purchases on a competitive basis, including spot gas procurements, are underway. The ministry remains confident of maintaining a secure supply as the agricultural demand rises in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)