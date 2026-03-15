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Congress Aims for Comeback in West Bengal: A SWOT Analysis

Striving to regain political relevance in West Bengal, the Congress plans to contest the assembly polls independently, ending its alliance with CPI(M). Despite past setbacks, it retains influence in central districts and sees opportunity amid voter fatigue. Its challenge remains rebuilding organizational strength against dominant rivals, Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:30 IST
Congress Aims for Comeback in West Bengal: A SWOT Analysis
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In a bold move to rekindle its political stature, the Congress party has chosen to contest the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections independently, stepping away from its alliance with CPI(M) and other Left Front partners.

Despite not securing any seats in the 2021 elections, the Congress retains pockets of influence in districts like Malda and Murshidabad, historically strongholds for the party. This decision comes as Congress leaders aim to leverage these areas for a gradual revival while capitalizing on voter fatigue with the Trinamool Congress-BJP dominance.

However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. With weakened organizational structures and limited resources, revamping its presence is crucial. Rebuilding grassroots networks and fostering fresh leadership could be pivotal in reshaping the party's future in West Bengal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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