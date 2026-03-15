Congress Aims for Comeback in West Bengal: A SWOT Analysis

In a bold move to rekindle its political stature, the Congress party has chosen to contest the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections independently, stepping away from its alliance with CPI(M) and other Left Front partners.

Despite not securing any seats in the 2021 elections, the Congress retains pockets of influence in districts like Malda and Murshidabad, historically strongholds for the party. This decision comes as Congress leaders aim to leverage these areas for a gradual revival while capitalizing on voter fatigue with the Trinamool Congress-BJP dominance.

However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. With weakened organizational structures and limited resources, revamping its presence is crucial. Rebuilding grassroots networks and fostering fresh leadership could be pivotal in reshaping the party's future in West Bengal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)