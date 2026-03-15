Congress' Crucial Comeback: Kerala's Political Crossroads

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) finds itself at a critical juncture in Kerala, aiming to dismantle the decade-long reign of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The fight is intensified as UDF attempts to capitalize on anti-incumbency and recent electoral successes.

Despite the challenges posed by the LDF's strong development narrative and the BJP's growing influence, the UDF sees opportunities in consolidating minority votes and using recent events like the Sabarimala incident to its advantage. However, internal factionalism and the lack of a clear chief ministerial candidate threaten their cohesion.

The UDF's battle is further complicated by various regional dynamics, voter base fragmentation, and a strong opposition campaign focused on development. As the election date looms, the UDF must focus on unity and strategic alliances to regain power in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)