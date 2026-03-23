Tensions Escalate: Iran's Threat to Middle East Power Plants Amid Ongoing Conflict

Escalating tensions in the Middle East witnessed a sharp rise on Monday as Iran threatened to strike power plants across the region. This bold warning comes in response to US President Donald Trump's threat to bomb Iranian electrical facilities.

The potential targeting of power stations endangers both energy and water supplies in Gulf nations, as many desalination plants are linked with power generation. This puts countries like the United Arab Emirates in a precarious situation.

The broader conflict has disrupted global energy supplies, with prices of natural gas and gasoline soaring. Experts warn the crisis could impact global markets more severely than past oil shocks or geopolitical conflicts.