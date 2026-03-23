RBI's Forex Strategy Shifts: A January Surge in Dollar Purchases

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strategically altered its forex market operations by purchasing a net USD 2.526 billion in January, according to its latest monthly bulletin released Monday. This marks a pivot from a previous pattern of seven consecutive months of net dollar sales.

In the preceding months, the central bank had been on a selling spree, offloading USD 10.02 billion in December, USD 9.71 billion in November, and USD 11.877 billion in October, among others. Conversely, on a gross basis, RBI acquired USD 27.999 billion worth of US dollars in January while selling USD 25.473 billion.

The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in early February, buoyed by foreign portfolio investments and the announcement of an interim trade agreement with the United States. However, renewed depreciation pressures have emerged in March due to market volatility related to the West Asia conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)