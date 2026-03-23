Global Shifts: Pound Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions Easing

The value of the pound rose on Monday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iranian power plants for five days, reversing a prior threat that had unsettled financial markets. Sterling increased by 0.59% against the dollar, climbing to $1.342 after an initial drop prompted investors to seek the dollar's safety.

This strategic move by Trump revitalized stock markets, which had been performing poorly, and provided relief for the UK's bond markets. As a result, 10-year gilt yields fell by 7 basis points to 4.928%, demonstrating a market adjustment from previous high levels caused by the Bank of England's potential interest rate increases.

Despite the good news, uncertainties loom as Iran reportedly made no direct communications with the U.S., casting doubt on Trump's claims of progress in Middle East negotiations. Meanwhile, British leadership, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has called for a high-level meeting to address the energy price shocks and concerns over inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)