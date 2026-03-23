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Bomb Threat Email Sparks Tension at Indore RTO

The Regional Transport Office in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, received a bomb threat email on Monday, leading to a thorough search by police and bomb disposal squads. Despite extensive efforts, no suspicious items were found. Authorities are investigating the sender, as similar threats have surfaced in other cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:35 IST
Bomb Threat Email Sparks Tension at Indore RTO
DCP Krishna Lalchandani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday morning, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh was the target of a bomb threat email, causing immediate mobilization of police forces and bomb disposal experts. Following an exhaustive search, officials confirmed that no dangerous objects were discovered on the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Krishna Lalchandani stated that the threatening email was received between 10 and 11 AM, warning that 15 cyanide gas bombs could target the RTO office. This information triggered a swift and comprehensive response from the Tejaji Nagar police and relevant agencies.

Lalchandani revealed that this incident is part of a series, as similar threat emails have been dispatched to various locations, indicating a potentially coordinated effort. Investigations are continuing to identify the origin of these emails, and officials from the RTO have been engaged for further action based on their forthcoming complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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