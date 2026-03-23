Political Tensions Flare as Punjab Minister Arrested in Official's Suicide Case
The Punjab BJP alleges that pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah forced the arrest of ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar concerning an official's suicide. The BJP demands a CBI investigation, asserting that the AAP government attempted to delay proceedings. Political figures highlight the need for a fair probe.
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Tensions have escalated in Punjab's political landscape following the arrest of former state minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The arrest was allegedly prompted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion of a CBI inquiry into the suicide of a warehousing corporation official.
The official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, reportedly ended his life claiming harassment from Bhullar. The situation gained traction in Delhi when Shah promised to initiate a CBI inquiry if all Punjab MPs provided a written request.
Punjab's BJP leadership accuses the AAP government of attempting to delay justice. Congress leaders, including Gurjeet Singh Aujla, highlight the necessity of external pressure for a fair investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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