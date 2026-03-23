Political Tensions Flare as Punjab Minister Arrested in Official's Suicide Case

Tensions have escalated in Punjab's political landscape following the arrest of former state minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The arrest was allegedly prompted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion of a CBI inquiry into the suicide of a warehousing corporation official.

The official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, reportedly ended his life claiming harassment from Bhullar. The situation gained traction in Delhi when Shah promised to initiate a CBI inquiry if all Punjab MPs provided a written request.

Punjab's BJP leadership accuses the AAP government of attempting to delay justice. Congress leaders, including Gurjeet Singh Aujla, highlight the necessity of external pressure for a fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)