Left Menu

Candlelight Controversy: Saurabh Bharadwaj's Protest Sparks Debate

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claims he was booked by police for a candle march supporting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Despite Wangchuk's case ending, Bharadwaj faces new charges. The Supreme Court disposed of a plea by Wangchuk's wife against his NSA detention, noting the Center revoked the order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:26 IST
Candlelight Controversy: Saurabh Bharadwaj's Protest Sparks Debate
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Monday that Delhi police booked him for organizing a candlelight march supporting climate advocate Sonam Wangchuk. This, despite Wangchuk's legal battles concluding.

He denounced the charges as 'fake', highlighting the case's timing coincided with Wangchuk's arrest date at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police has yet to comment on these allegations.

Earlier, the Supreme Court addressed a plea challenging Wangchuk's detention under the NSA, acknowledging the Center's cancellation of its detention order dated March 14. Protests last year in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood led to Wangchuk's initial detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026