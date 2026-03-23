Candlelight Controversy: Saurabh Bharadwaj's Protest Sparks Debate

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Monday that Delhi police booked him for organizing a candlelight march supporting climate advocate Sonam Wangchuk. This, despite Wangchuk's legal battles concluding.

He denounced the charges as 'fake', highlighting the case's timing coincided with Wangchuk's arrest date at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police has yet to comment on these allegations.

Earlier, the Supreme Court addressed a plea challenging Wangchuk's detention under the NSA, acknowledging the Center's cancellation of its detention order dated March 14. Protests last year in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood led to Wangchuk's initial detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)