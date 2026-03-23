Candlelight Controversy: Saurabh Bharadwaj's Protest Sparks Debate
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claims he was booked by police for a candle march supporting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Despite Wangchuk's case ending, Bharadwaj faces new charges. The Supreme Court disposed of a plea by Wangchuk's wife against his NSA detention, noting the Center revoked the order.
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AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Monday that Delhi police booked him for organizing a candlelight march supporting climate advocate Sonam Wangchuk. This, despite Wangchuk's legal battles concluding.
He denounced the charges as 'fake', highlighting the case's timing coincided with Wangchuk's arrest date at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police has yet to comment on these allegations.
Earlier, the Supreme Court addressed a plea challenging Wangchuk's detention under the NSA, acknowledging the Center's cancellation of its detention order dated March 14. Protests last year in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood led to Wangchuk's initial detainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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SC disposes of plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under National Security Act.