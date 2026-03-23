Left Menu

MoRD Launches Real-Time Internal Audit Portal to Boost Transparency and Accountability in Rural Governance

A key highlight of the initiative is the integration of Secretary-level access, enabling direct monitoring of audit performance across departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:22 IST
MoRD Launches Real-Time Internal Audit Portal to Boost Transparency and Accountability in Rural Governance
“The Internal Audit Portal will play a pivotal role in strengthening oversight and ensuring timely action on audit findings,” said Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major step towards digital-first governance and fiscal transparency, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has operationalised a comprehensive Internal Audit Portal, transforming traditional audit mechanisms into a real-time, data-driven system.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the platform marks a significant shift from manual tracking to a centralised digital audit ecosystem, aimed at strengthening institutional accountability across rural development programmes.

The portal was formally reviewed by Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, MoRD, in the presence of Shri Akhilesh Jha, Chief Controller of Accounts (CCA), and senior officials including Joint Secretaries from various departments.

Real-Time Oversight at the Highest Level

A key highlight of the initiative is the integration of Secretary-level access, enabling direct monitoring of audit performance across departments.

This feature allows senior leadership to:

  • Track audit health in real time

  • Identify bottlenecks without administrative delays

  • Take evidence-based decisions for faster resolution

“The Internal Audit Portal will play a pivotal role in strengthening oversight and ensuring timely action on audit findings,” said Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh. “It ensures our governance systems are efficient and impactful for the rural sectors we serve.”

From Manual Audits to Digital Intelligence

The newly launched portal (ruralaudit.dord.gov.in) introduces a suite of advanced features designed to modernise audit workflows and improve compliance tracking:

Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live monitoring of audit status, Action Taken Reports (ATRs), and pending cases

  • Consolidated visibility from field units to headquarters

Automated Escalation Mechanism

  • System-generated alerts for delays in compliance

  • Ensures accountability across administrative levels

Role-Based Secure Access

  • Controlled access based on roles and responsibilities

  • Safeguards data integrity while enabling coordination

Centralised Audit Tracking

  • Seamless flow of audit observations from field offices to central authorities

  • Eliminates fragmentation and duplication

Closing the Compliance Gap

The Ministry expects the platform to significantly reduce the “compliance gap”—a longstanding challenge in public financial management—by accelerating the resolution of audit observations.

Key outcomes anticipated include:

  • Faster closure of audit observations

  • Continuous, 365-day monitoring instead of periodic reviews

  • Improved responsiveness across departments

Strengthening Fiscal Discipline in Rural Spending

With rural development programmes involving substantial public expenditure, the portal is designed to ensure that every rupee is monitored with enhanced scrutiny.

By leveraging digital tools and analytics, the Ministry aims to:

  • Strengthen governance and accountability frameworks

  • Enable data-driven policy and financial decisions

  • Improve transparency in fund utilisation

Advancing the Digital India Vision

The launch of the Internal Audit Portal aligns with the government’s broader Digital India mission, showcasing how technology can transform public administration and financial oversight.

As India continues to expand investments in rural infrastructure, livelihoods, and welfare schemes, such digital systems are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency, transparency, and trust in governance.

 

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026