MoRD Launches Real-Time Internal Audit Portal to Boost Transparency and Accountability in Rural Governance

In a major step towards digital-first governance and fiscal transparency, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has operationalised a comprehensive Internal Audit Portal, transforming traditional audit mechanisms into a real-time, data-driven system.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the platform marks a significant shift from manual tracking to a centralised digital audit ecosystem, aimed at strengthening institutional accountability across rural development programmes.

The portal was formally reviewed by Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, MoRD, in the presence of Shri Akhilesh Jha, Chief Controller of Accounts (CCA), and senior officials including Joint Secretaries from various departments.

Real-Time Oversight at the Highest Level

A key highlight of the initiative is the integration of Secretary-level access, enabling direct monitoring of audit performance across departments.

This feature allows senior leadership to:

Track audit health in real time

Identify bottlenecks without administrative delays

Take evidence-based decisions for faster resolution

“The Internal Audit Portal will play a pivotal role in strengthening oversight and ensuring timely action on audit findings,” said Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh. “It ensures our governance systems are efficient and impactful for the rural sectors we serve.”

From Manual Audits to Digital Intelligence

The newly launched portal (ruralaudit.dord.gov.in) introduces a suite of advanced features designed to modernise audit workflows and improve compliance tracking:

Real-Time Dashboard

Live monitoring of audit status, Action Taken Reports (ATRs), and pending cases

Consolidated visibility from field units to headquarters

Automated Escalation Mechanism

System-generated alerts for delays in compliance

Ensures accountability across administrative levels

Role-Based Secure Access

Controlled access based on roles and responsibilities

Safeguards data integrity while enabling coordination

Centralised Audit Tracking

Seamless flow of audit observations from field offices to central authorities

Eliminates fragmentation and duplication

Closing the Compliance Gap

The Ministry expects the platform to significantly reduce the “compliance gap”—a longstanding challenge in public financial management—by accelerating the resolution of audit observations.

Key outcomes anticipated include:

Faster closure of audit observations

Continuous, 365-day monitoring instead of periodic reviews

Improved responsiveness across departments

Strengthening Fiscal Discipline in Rural Spending

With rural development programmes involving substantial public expenditure, the portal is designed to ensure that every rupee is monitored with enhanced scrutiny.

By leveraging digital tools and analytics, the Ministry aims to:

Strengthen governance and accountability frameworks

Enable data-driven policy and financial decisions

Improve transparency in fund utilisation

Advancing the Digital India Vision

The launch of the Internal Audit Portal aligns with the government’s broader Digital India mission, showcasing how technology can transform public administration and financial oversight.

As India continues to expand investments in rural infrastructure, livelihoods, and welfare schemes, such digital systems are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency, transparency, and trust in governance.