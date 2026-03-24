Resettling Stripes: Moving Leopards to Gujarat

Maharashtra is tackling its increasing leopard population by relocating them to Gujarat's Vantara facility. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced that 25 leopards have been moved, with plans for 25 more. The state seeks to alleviate human-leopard conflicts while promoting wildlife management.

In a legislative session, Naik highlighted the exponential rise in big cat numbers; the tiger population alone has quadrupled. He emphasized the significance of a recent amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, designed to fast-track leopard management and reduce bureaucratic delays.

The amendment empowers the state's chief wildlife warden to make crucial decisions on leopard translocation and population control, streamlining processes that previously required central government approval. Naik reassured the council that no permissions will be granted for killing leopards.