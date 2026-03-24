ACME Solar Holdings Expands BESS Capacity in Rajasthan
ACME Solar Holdings has expanded its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity by commissioning an additional 155 MW/470.25 MWh in Rajasthan. This expansion supports grid reliability by optimizing power utilization, balancing supply and demand, and offering a revenue stream through price differential between demand hours.
- Country:
- India
ACME Solar Holdings has announced a significant expansion of its battery energy storage capabilities, with an additional 155 MW/470.25 MWh of capacity coming online. Located in Rajasthan, the setup integrates with the Inter-State Transmission System, playing a vital role in optimizing energy usage.
The facilities are designed to enhance grid reliability by storing energy during low-demand periods and discharging it during peak demand. This process helps balance energy supply and demand, contributing to overall grid stability.
Recognized as a leading renewable energy player, ACME's portfolio includes over 8,000 MW of solar, wind, and hybrid solutions. The company continues to bolster its BESS capacity, aiming for a total of 835 MW/3,114.64 MWh.
(With inputs from agencies.)