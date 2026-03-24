Overnight Onslaught: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine
In a major offensive, Russia launched 392 drones and 34 missiles in a nighttime assault on Ukraine. Despite the intense barrage, Ukraine's air defense managed to shoot down or neutralize 25 missiles and 365 drones. The details were confirmed by Ukraine's air force on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:45 IST
In a significant military offensive, Russia unleashed a total of 392 drones and 34 missiles overnight, targeting Ukraine in a strategic barrage.
According to Ukraine's air force, the aggressive assault was met with a resilient defense, as air defense units successfully shot down or neutralized 25 incoming missiles and 365 drone threats.
These developments were revealed in a post on Telegram by the air force, highlighting the ongoing intensity of conflict in the region. The attack marks one of the most substantial in recent weeks.
ALSO READ
Putin Expands Firearm Use for Energy Facility Defense
DASHing Towards Brain Health: A Culinary Defense Against Cognitive Decline
Tragedy in Colombia: Air Force Plane Crash Sparks Call for Military Reform
Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Air Force Plane Crashes in Amazon
Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Highlights Heroic Rescue Efforts