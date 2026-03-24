Overnight Onslaught: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine

In a significant military offensive, Russia unleashed a total of 392 drones and 34 missiles overnight, targeting Ukraine in a strategic barrage.

According to Ukraine's air force, the aggressive assault was met with a resilient defense, as air defense units successfully shot down or neutralized 25 incoming missiles and 365 drone threats.

These developments were revealed in a post on Telegram by the air force, highlighting the ongoing intensity of conflict in the region. The attack marks one of the most substantial in recent weeks.