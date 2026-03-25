India's First Legal Passive Euthanasia: The Final Farewell to Harish Rana

In a poignant moment for India's legal and medical community, the final rites of Harish Rana, the first individual to be legally granted passive euthanasia in the country, were conducted in New Delhi following his death at AIIMS. This event marks a watershed moment in the journey towards compassionate end-of-life care.

Rana, under consistent specialized medical attention, tragically passed away, cementing his place in history. In an official statement, AIIMS confirmed that Rana took his last breath at 4:10 PM, expressing deep condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones.

Earlier this month, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court authorized the cessation of clinically assisted life-sustaining treatment for Rana, citing the futility of ongoing medical support given his decade-long vegetative state. The decision also reignited conversations about the urgent need for comprehensive legislation to ensure dignified end-of-life choices for all.