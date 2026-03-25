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India's First Legal Passive Euthanasia: The Final Farewell to Harish Rana

India's pioneering legal passive euthanasia case concludes as Harish Rana's final rites occur in Delhi. After a milestone Supreme Court decision, Rana, in a vegetative state since 2013, passes away, highlighting the need for legislative action on end-of-life care. AIIMS expressed condolences and reflected on this historic moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:14 IST
India's First Legal Passive Euthanasia: The Final Farewell to Harish Rana
Visual from Green Park Cremation Ground (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a poignant moment for India's legal and medical community, the final rites of Harish Rana, the first individual to be legally granted passive euthanasia in the country, were conducted in New Delhi following his death at AIIMS. This event marks a watershed moment in the journey towards compassionate end-of-life care.

Rana, under consistent specialized medical attention, tragically passed away, cementing his place in history. In an official statement, AIIMS confirmed that Rana took his last breath at 4:10 PM, expressing deep condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones.

Earlier this month, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court authorized the cessation of clinically assisted life-sustaining treatment for Rana, citing the futility of ongoing medical support given his decade-long vegetative state. The decision also reignited conversations about the urgent need for comprehensive legislation to ensure dignified end-of-life choices for all.

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