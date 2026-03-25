Supreme Court Upholds Just Compensation in NHAI Land Acquisition Case

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the constitutional assurance of just compensation cannot be undermined by financial burden concerns in land acquisition cases. Justices reinforced the decision that landowners should receive solatium and interest, dismissing the National Highway Authority of India's plea for reconsideration.

The court clarified that retrospective application of compensation rules, as decided in 2019, remains valid, emphasizing that the financial projection of liabilities does not constitute valid grounds for a review. The bench underscored the need for balance between landowners' rights and litigation certainty.

Notably, the court stated that while pre-2018 cases cannot be reopened, ongoing cases as of 2008 can claim solatium. This decision upholds Article 14 of the Constitution, ensuring equity and justice without indefinite reopening of concluded claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)